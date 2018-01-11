US Department of State urges its citizens to refrain from travelling to Karabakh

The US Department of State has released a program of recommendations for US tourists for their citizens.

According to Oxu.Az, in its program the Department of State recommends its citizens to be cautious while visiting Azerbaijan due to a terror threat.

As a main risk they indicated Nagorno-Karabakh. The department recommends the US citizens to refrain from travelling to this region.

“Intermittent gunfire and occasional use of artillery systems, including land mines and mortars, result in deaths and injuries each year. Avoid roads near the ‘line of contact’ and roads near the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the program says.

News.Az

