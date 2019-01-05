US deploys 80 troops over possible violence in DRC

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that 80 military personnel have been deployed to Gabon due to the possibility of violent demonstrations in nearby Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over its recent presidential elections, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Trump said the troops had been deployed to the capital Libreville in order to “support the security” of U.S. citizens, personnel and diplomatic facilities in Kinshasa, DRC.

He added that the first batch of troops arrived in the Central African country on Wednesday and additional forces could be sent “if necessary”.

“These deployed personnel will remain in the region until the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo becomes such that their presence is no longer needed,” he said.

Voters in the DRC, which isn't adjacent to Gabon but is separated by the Republic of the Congo, went to the polls on Dec. 30 to choose their next president. The elections had been delayed several times by longtime President Joseph Kabila, who said voters had not yet been registered.

The final results of the ballot – the country’s first multi-party elections since 1960 -- are due on Jan. 15 amid fears of violence.

Kabila, who is backing Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary to succeed him, claims the elections were fair. But opposition candidates Felix Tshisekedi and Martin Fayulu say there are widespread irregularities. All sides claim to have won the vote.

Kabila’s government has also cut off internet access and shut down Radio France Internationale and local media outlets in order to prevent the circulation of “fake” results.

News.Az

