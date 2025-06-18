US deploys refueling tankers and C-17 aircraft to Scotland, Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has repositioned Air Force refueling tankers and C-17 transport aircraft to European bases in Prestwick, Scotland, and Aviano, Italy, according to Aurora Intel, a group that monitors real-time open-source intelligence, particularly in the Middle East.

This comes as the US is shifting military aircraft and warships into and around the Middle East to protect Israel from Iranian attacks as President Donald Trump warns Tehran to step back from the conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump is said to be mulling joining Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear sites.

Yesterday, the US relocated a dozen F-16s from the Italian base to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, said the group.

