US Dept. of State urges US citizens to refrain from visiting Armenia
The US Department of State calls on the US citizens to refrain from visiting Armenia due to the high risk of infecting with COVID-19, according to the US Department of State on May 19.
As of May 19, 221,368 people are infected with COVID-19 in Armenia while 5,424 people died.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
News.Az