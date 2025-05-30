US deputy assistant secretary arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Josh Huck and State Department Senior Advisor for Europe Wyatt Toehlke is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, the U.S. Embassy in Baku has announced.

“Today, Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara welcomed U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Josh Huck and State Department Senior Advisor for Europe Wyatt Toehlke to the Embassy,” the embassy said in a X post, News.Az reports.

“They are in Azerbaijan to continue bilateral discussions that advance U.S. interests, economic prosperity, and regional security with senior Azerbaijani officials,” the embassy wrote.

News.Az