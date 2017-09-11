US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State visits Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parties discussed the Georgia-US strategic partnership, ongoing reforms in Georgia and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the country this August.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Bridget Brink has praised the reforms carried out in Georgia and welcomes the "significant progress” achieved by the country, according to agenda.ge.

The Georgian Government’s press office said that Brink made the remarks as he met with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi today.



The parties discussed the Georgia-US strategic partnership, ongoing reforms in Georgia and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the country this August.



Kvirikashvili said that the visit reconfirmed that the US is a firm supporter, committed friend, and reliable partner of Georgia.



The meeting also stressed the progress Georgia has achieved with regards to the European and Euro-Atlantic integration.



Brink confirmed that the US continues to support Georgia’s democratic development, its economic development, defence, and security.



The meeting at the Government Administration was attended by US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani and Prime Minister’s Adviser for Foreign Affairs Tedo Japaridze.

News.Az

News.Az