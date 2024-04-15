US destroys at least 80 UAVs, 6 ballistic missiles targeting Israel from Iran, Yemen: CENTCOM

US destroys at least 80 UAVs, 6 ballistic missiles targeting Israel from Iran, Yemen: CENTCOM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US, with the assistance of the US European Command destroyers, destroyed over 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles, thwarting attempts to target Israel from Iran and Yemen, according to the US Central Command early Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“On April 13 and the morning of April 14, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen,” said CENTCOM on X.

CENTCOM said this includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs eradicated on the ground in areas of Yemen controlled by Iranian-backed Houthis before their launch.

It added that the US is ready to support Israel in its defense against Iran’s “dangerous actions.”

“Iran's continued unprecedented, malign, and reckless behavior endangers regional stability and the safety of U.S. and coalition forces.

“CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security,” it concluded.

News.Az