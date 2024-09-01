US destroys two Houthi drones in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US military has eliminated one surface drone and one unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

According to the agency, "these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

News.Az