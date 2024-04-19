US did not ‘endorse’ Israel’s retaliatory attack, but was warned about it - TV

US did not ‘endorse’ Israel’s retaliatory attack, but was warned about it - TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States did not endorse Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran, but was informed about it beforehand, CNN reported citing a US official.

"We didn't endorse the response," the official said, adding that Israel had told Washington that it would be retaliating "in the coming days."

According to Bloomberg, Israel informed the United States on Thursday about its plans to strike Iran within the next 24-48 hours.

News.Az