US diplomats leave the embassy in Moscow

Employees of the US Embassy in Moscow leave the building of the diplomatic mission.

Minibuses, cars, and passenger buses were seen entering the territory of the embassy at around 04.00 am on April 5.

At 06.28 am the convoy of vehicles left the territory of the American embassy.

On March 26, the US and several other countries announced that they would expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain on the case of poisoning former colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia Skripal in Salisbury.

Russia has taken retaliatory measures. In particular, it was decided to send out 58 employees of the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees of the Consulate General of the United States in Yekaterinburg.

