US-dollar drops in Russia to lowest level in 2017

The US-dollar exchange rate at Moscow Stock Exchange was traded down to its lowest point of 2017.

Report informs referring to Russian media, USD rate dropped to 55.78 RUR, the Euro exchange rate increased by 7 kopeks to 60.64 RUR.

Let’s remind that the lowest exchange rate of US-dollar in 2017 was recorded at 55.8 RUR/USD on April 5. In general, USD rate was below this point (at 55.4 RUS/USD) on July 3, 2015.

Price for Brent crude oil futures with delivery in June 2017 on ICE in London up by 0.95% to $ 52.46/barrel.

News.Az

