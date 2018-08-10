US dollar rate exceeds 5.7 liras in Turkey
The US dollar rate in Turkey has reached 5.73 lira in the morning.
Report informs citing the Turkish media that the euro exchange rate in the neighboring country was 6.63 lira and the British pound sterling was 7.35 lira.
Turkey's national currency is rapidly decreasing in the background of the political tensions with the US.
