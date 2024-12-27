US dollar set for annual gain as Japan's yen faces fourth year of losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. dollar was on track for an almost 7% annual gain on Friday, while Japan's yen appeared headed for its fourth consecutive year of losses.

Traders are betting that strong U.S. economic growth will keep the Federal Reserve cautious about rate cuts well into 2025.The dollar index , which measures the currency against major rivals, rose 0.08% on Friday to 108.16 to approach a 2.2% monthly rise and was on course to close the year 6.6% higher.The dollar was also nearing a 5.5% gain this month against the yen and an 11.8% advance for 2024 against the weakened Japanese currency, while the euro stayed close to two-year lows.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that U.S. central bank officials "are going to be cautious about further cuts" following an as-expected quarter-point rate reduction.The U.S. economy also faces the impact of President-elect Donald Trump taking office later this month. He has proposed deregulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration policies that economists view as both pro-growth and inflationary.Traders, meanwhile, anticipate the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary policy settings loose and the European Central Bank will deliver further rate cuts.The yen on Friday hovered around levels last seen in July, at 157.76 per dollar, while the euro traded at $1.042, just above a low of about $1.04 struck on Dec. 18.Traders are pricing in 37 bps of U.S. rate cuts in 2025, with no reduction fully priced into money markets until June, by which time the ECB is expected to have lowered its deposit rate by a full percentage point to 2% as the euro zone economy slows.The BoJ held back from a rate hike this month. Governor Kazuo Ueda said he preferred to wait for clarity on Trump's policies, underscoring rising angst among central banks worldwide of U.S. tariffs hitting global trade.For now, the dominance of U.S. equities in world indices and weaker currencies in Asia and Europe helping to boost exporters have prevented tighter U.S. monetary policy from weighing on global stocks.

