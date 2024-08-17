US eager to support Azerbaijani-Armenian peace efforts in any format, says State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is prepared to work with Azerbaijan and Armenia in any format, said the statement made by the US State Department.



“The US government supports the efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve a lasting and dignified peace agreement. We are prepared to work with both sides in any format they agree upon to make progress,” the US State Department told Armenian media.To recall, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met on July 10 during the summit marking NATO's 75th anniversary.Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart agreed to push forward in their pursuit of a peace agreement.The sides tipped their hats to the progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia in working towards a historic peace agreement and the establishment of interstate relations and agreed to keep the ball rolling in this direction.

News.Az