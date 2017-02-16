US embassy clarifies Cekuta's absence in liberated Azerbaijan village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has clarified the reasons why ambassador Robert F. Cekuta didn’t travel to Jojug Marjanli village.

According to Report, the US Embassy stated that they sent the senior representative on aid and reconstruction, Mikaela Meredith, Mission Director for USAID in Azerbaijan, to the village.

“Ms. Mikaela Meredith traveled there to assess the situation, and to look at ways in which we might assist in the future, after having observed the situation on the ground. Since 1992, the United States has delivered over 1.3 billion dollars in assistance to Azerbaijan, and we continue to work with the Azerbaijani government to help build a strong, stable, prosperous, and democratic Azerbaijan”, the embassy added.

Notably, on February 15 heads of diplomatic representations and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan traveled to Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district liberated from Armenian occupation. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Ali Hasanov told that he was disappointed that theambassador of US, the co-chair of OSCE Minsk group, didn’t participate in the delegation.

