US embassy in Azerbaijan issues warning about coronavirus

The US embassy in Azerbaijan posted a statement on its Facebook page in connection with the spread of coronavirus.

“Per Presidential Proclamation, entry of aliens who were present in China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, within 14 days prior to their arrival at the port of entry in the US, is suspended,” the message said.

“If you reside in China, have travelled to China recently, or intend to travel to China prior to your planned trip to the US, we recommend you postpone your visa interview appointment until 14 days after departure from China,” the message said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan in the central part of the country. Specialists have identified the causative agent - Coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in China exceeded 17,200 people, 361 died. Almost 150 more people became ill outside China, one of them died. World Health Organization has recognized the outbreak as an emergency of international concern.

News.Az

