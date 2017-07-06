US Embassy in Baku says Azerbaijani civilians’ death deeply tragic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deaths of Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allhaverdiyeva, and the wounds sustained by Salminaz Guliyeva, are deeply tragic, as are the deaths and the suffering of all those who have been affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over the decades, the US Embassy in Baku said in a statement July 6.

The terrible events on July 4 further demonstrate that the two parties need to come together and negotiate a peaceful settlement to the conflict, according to the statement.

There is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the only way forward is to find a negotiated settlement, said the statement.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

