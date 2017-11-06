US embassy in Turkey starts to issue visas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US embassy in Turkey has started to issue visas, the Turkish media reports citing the embassy Nov. 6.

However, reportedly there are restrictions on issuance of visas to Turkish citizens.

On Oct. 8, 2017, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens, according to Trend.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen.

