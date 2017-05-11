US embassy may impose “sanctions” on Armenia ruling party members

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that the Office of the President of Armenia had recently attempted find out from the US embassy—through inner circles—as to which ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) members could be put on the list of the people that are banned from traveling to the US, due to the recent National Assembly election, according to the newspaper, news.am reports.

“26 Baghramyan [Avenue, the official address of the Office of the President] learned that the ‘sanctions’ on these people will not be limited solely to not issuing a visa to visit the US. The embassy is going to also include their relatives on this list.

“What is more, it is not ruled out that a decision will be made regarding American companies’ cooperation in connection with the businesses of these people, and American investments will be ruled out in connection with these people,” wrote Zhamanak.

