US energy envoy to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the US Department of State Sue Saarnio will visit Azerbaijan in February.

She will pay the visit to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council to be held in Baku, Trend learned from the US Department of State.

“Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Sue Saarnio is scheduled to participate in this event,” said the US Department of State official.

The exact date of the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council will be announced in coming days.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az