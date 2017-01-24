US envoy extols common interests with Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Consul General Jennifer L. Davis said Monday in Istanbul that good U.S.-Turkey relations constituted a requirement for a stable and democratic Middle East.

Speaking at a breakfast event organized by the Turkish-American Businessmen's Association (TABA-AmCham) in honor of her appointment in Turkey, Davis stated that the interests of Turkey and the U.S. in the region were the same, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Our common interests with Turkey are stability and democracy," she said, adding U.S. foreign policy foresaw a constructive relationship with Turkey in this regard.

She added that claims of America aiming to undermine Turkey's interests were untrue.

Davis, who was appointed at the post in late 2016, added that the U.S. "desires new beginnings in the region".

She also said that the U.S. had been proactive and constructive regarding the Middle East, namely in the fight against terrorism.

"Goodwill here is quite important," she stated.

Bora Gurcay, president of TABA-AmCham, expressed hopes that Turkish-U.S. relations will take a new turn during Donald Trump's presidency.

"Trump is a businessman with investments in Turkey. [...] I see a similarity with the working models of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trump, so I hope that the next era will be positive for us," he said.

News.Az

