U.S. envoy views crime scenes caused by Armenia’s missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

As part of his visit to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, U.S. Ambassador to Baku Lee Litzenberger visited the sites of the missile strikes launched by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War last year, News.Az reports.

The ambassador expressed his deepest condolences over the death of civilians who lost their lives as a result of the missile strikes.

Ambassador Litzenberger paid a visit to Azerbaijan’s second-largest city on Wednesday.

