U.S. envoy Witkoff meets Gaza hostage families in Tel Aviv


Photo: Hostages of Missing Families Forum

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with the families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in Tel Aviv on Saturday, as concerns for the captives' survival intensified nearly 22 months into the war.

The families of the hostages were protesting in Tel Aviv, urging Israel's government to push harder for the release of their loved ones. Witkoff, who was greeted with some applause and pleas for assistance, joined them for a closed meeting, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

Videos shared online showed Witkoff arriving as families chanted "Bring them home!" and "We need your help."

The Hostages of Missing Families Forum confirmed the meeting, which came a week after Witkoff quit ceasefire talks, blaming Hamas' intransigence and pledging to find other ways to free the hostages and make Gaza safe.

After the meeting, the Forum released a statement saying that Witkoff had given them a personal commitment that he and President Trump would work to return the remaining hostages.


