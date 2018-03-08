U.S. European Command holds seminar in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. European Command has held a seminar in Baku.

According to the plan of bilateral cooperation, the experts of the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) held a seminar in Baku on the topic "Maintenance in the Land Forces and organization of work of the repair units", according to the Ministry of Defense.

Various briefings were presented during the seminar held with the participation of servicemen of various branches of troops.

