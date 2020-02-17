US expert: Pashinyan appeared a weak and inconsistent leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president of Azerbaijan came forward as a visionary leader, a great western statesman and as a constant supporter of economic and security cooperation with Germany and Europe, US political analyst Peter Tase told Report.

Mr. Tase was commenting on the polemics of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during panel discussions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

"President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's full territorial sovereignty that is paramount to European security. The president of Azerbaijan came forward as a visionary leader, a great western statesman and as a constant supporter of economic and security cooperation with Germany and Europe.

"Indeed, European Council and OSCE have utterly failed to defend the principles of International Humanitarian Law within the ruthless conflict orchestrated by Armenian Armed Forces in sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

“President of Azerbaijan revealed once again the despicable crimes against humanity and genocide that Armenian Armed Forces have committed against Azerbaijani civilians and cultural heritage. On the other hand Armenia's Pashinyan appeared confused, a weak leader and inconsistent. Pashinyan is a Soviet style bureaucrat that strives to maintain the current status quo in Nagorno - Karabakh. A highly corrupt politics in Armenia is prolonging the armed conflict in the region and making its own people suffer from extreme poverty. In the long run, Azerbaijan will prevail, Baku's active diplomacy is greatly successful and effective in this realm," Tase said.

News.Az

News.Az