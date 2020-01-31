Yandex metrika counter

U.S. expresses commitment to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
U.S. expresses commitment to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

The United States remains strongly committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the U.S. Mission to OSCE said on Twitter.

“The Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group met with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva January 28-30. The United States remains strongly committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the mission wrote.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      