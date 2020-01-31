U.S. expresses commitment to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains strongly committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the U.S. Mission to OSCE said on Twitter.

“The Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group met with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva January 28-30. The United States remains strongly committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the mission wrote.

The Co-Chairs of the @OSCE Minsk Group met with the Foreign Ministers of #Armenia and #Azerbaijan in Geneva January 28-30. The United States remains strongly committed to a peaceful settlement of the #NagornoKarabakh conflict. (Photo OSCE Minsk Group) pic.twitter.com/Wq5jlFuaFR — U.S. Mission to OSCE (@usosce) January 30, 2020

News.Az

News.Az