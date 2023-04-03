US expresses interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in green energy

US expresses interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in green energy

US expresses interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in green energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in green energy production, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-US Green Energy Forum in Baku, Venkataraman noted that the passage of the East-West transport corridor through the territory of Azerbaijan increases the interest of US transport companies in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the US-based EXIM Bank is ready to support Azerbaijan’s green energy projects.

“Global climate change has made the development of green energy a necessity. Therefore, we will support green energy production in Azerbaijan and its export to the world markets,” the US Assistant Secretary of Commerce added.

News.Az

News.Az