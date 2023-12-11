U.S. F-16 jet crashes in South Korea, pilot rescued after ejecting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Yellow Sea on Monday during routine training and the pilot was rescued by South Korean authorities after ejecting from the aircraft, according to the U.S. Air Force, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The jet assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing crashed into the waters at approximately 8:43 a.m. after taking off from Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the U.S. military branch.

"The pilot has been recovered by Republic of Korea Maritime Forces, awake and in stable condition. He is being returned to Kunsan Air Base where he will be evaluated further," it said in a release.

The South Korean Coast Guard and the Navy were involved in the rescue operation, according to a U.S. military official.

The U.S. Air Force did not provide further details on the pilot's condition, adding that the cause of the accident is unknown and that it will conduct an investigation.

In May, an F-16 of the U.S. 51st Fighter Wing crashed into farmland near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul. At the time, the pilot escaped safely and no civilian casualties were reported.

News.Az