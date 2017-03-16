US Federal Reserve’s decision may indirectly affect Azerbaijan – Central Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The US Federal Reserve’s decision may have indirect impacts on Azerbaijan."

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to raises interest rates to 1% will not affect the monetary policy of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan directly, Leyla Yusifzade, Division head at Financial Sector and Markets Analysis Division Center for Research and Development of Central Bank of Azerbaijan said at the 6th annual conference of Fitch Rating held in Baku today.

“The US Federal Reserve’s decision may have indirect impacts on Azerbaijan. But these impacts will be psychological pressures. Monetary policy may be changed by significant change in oil price. Slight change in oil price will not affect the fiscal policy and SOFAZ’s expenditures. However, I don‘t think the Federal Reserve’s decision will not have an impact”, she said.

News.Az

News.Az