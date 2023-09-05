US first lady contracts COVID-19, President Biden tests negative

+ ↺ − 16 px

US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday, her communications director said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," said Elizabeth Alexander in a statement.

President Joe Biden also underwent a COVID-19 test but it came back negative.

"The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

News.Az