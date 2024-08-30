US forces destroy Houthi missile system, drone in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Central Command (USCENTCOM) has announced the successful destruction of one Houthi missile system and drone in Yemen.

“In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi missile system and one uncrewed aerial vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen,” CENTCOM posted on X, News.Az reports.According to the CENTCOM, it was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” it added.

