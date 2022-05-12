US Foreign Relations Committee working for "swift consideration" of possible Finland and Sweden NATO bids

US Foreign Relations Committee working for "swift consideration" of possible Finland and Sweden NATO bids

Democratic US Sen. Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday that his committee is “already working to ensure swift consideration” of Finland’s and Sweden’s memberships in NATO should they choose to apply, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

At least two-thirds of the US Senate must vote to approve new member states in the defensive alliance.

In a tweet, Republican ranking member of the committee Sen. Jim Risch said that Finland’s “announcement today marks a tremendous step forward in the future of transatlantic security.”

