US freezes aid to Georgia

Following the indefinite postponement of the Noble Partner 2024 military exercise, the United States has frozen the provision of aid to Georgia, US Undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya told Georgian journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

She also noted that Georgia’s integration into the EU has also been suspended.She called the actions of Georgian authorities anti-democratic and undermining the republic’s Euro-Atlantic course, accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party of dissemination of disinformation.

News.Az