Yandex metrika counter

US gained nothing from strikes, says Iran’s supreme leader

  • World
  • Share
US gained nothing from strikes, says Iran’s supreme leader

In his first public address since the ceasefire with Israel was agreed on Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader asserted that the United States "gained no achievements" from its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the strikes did not "accomplish anything significant" to disrupt Iran's nuclear programme, and described the retaliation against an American air base in Qatar as dealing a "heavy blow", News.Az reports citing BBC.

It came as Washington doubled down on its assessment that the strikes had severely set back Iran's nuclear capabilities.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said intelligence gathered by the US and Israel indicated the operation had "destroyed" the programme.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      