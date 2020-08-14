U.S. gov’t personnel in Armenia prohibited from using Armenian air carriers for official travel

U.S. government personnel in Armenia are prohibited from using Armenian air carriers for official travel, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan warned on Thursday.

This includes, but is not limited to, the following entities: Aircompany Armenia, Armenia Airways, Armenian Helicopters, Atlantis Armenian Airlines, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Avia, and Skyball, the embassy noted.

It should be noted that in June 2020, the European Union (EU) added all Armenian air carriers to the EU Air Safety List due to concerns about safety oversight of air carriers certified in Armenia. This designation, which will remain in place at least through 2022, effectively bans all Armenian air carriers from flying into or within EU countries.

