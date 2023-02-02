US hails Azerbaijan’s great contribution to energy supply of European countries through SGC

US hails Azerbaijan’s great contribution to energy supply of European countries through SGC

US hails Azerbaijan’s great contribution to energy supply of European countries through SGC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan makes a great contribution to the energy supply of the European countries through the Southern Gas Corridor, said US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman as she met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Laura Lochman noted that new prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy including green hydrogen emerged on the basis of the groundwork laid by the Southern Gas Corridor, adding Azerbaijan plays an important role in implementation of such projects.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary extended her congratulations on the agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy signed by the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania.

US`s continued support for the Southern Gas Corridor project was praised and the US-Azerbaijan successful energy cooperation was highlighted at the meeting.

News.Az