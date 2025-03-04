US halts military cargo shipments to Ukraine through Poland, Tusk confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has suspended the delivery of military cargoes to Ukraine through the logistics hub at Jasionka airport, located in the Polish city of Rzeszow, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has confirmed.

"Reports coming from the border, from the hub in Jasionka, confirm the statements of the American side," he said ahead of a cabinet meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The prime minister described this decision by the White House, along with the talk of a possible removal of some US sanctions against Russia as the "biggest challenge in recent decades."

Bloomberg reported earlier that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine. The decision also affects the transfer of the weapons that have been shipped from the US but not yet delivered to Ukraine.

News.Az