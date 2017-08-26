Yandex metrika counter

US helicopter crashes off southern coast of Yemen

U.S. officials say a Black Hawk helicopter has crashed off the southern coast of Yemen while training its crew, APA reported citing The Associated Press.

In a statement issued by U.S. Central Command, officials say one U.S. service member is missing and five others aboard the craft have been rescued.
 
The crash took place Friday evening. Officials say the accident is under investigation.
 
Yemen is located in the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula.

