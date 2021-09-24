Yandex metrika counter

U.S. House approves $1 billion for Israel's 'Iron Dome' missile-defense system

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to give $1 billion to Israel for its Iron Dome missile-defense system, two days after objections from the most liberal Democrats forced leaders to remove it from a broader spending bill, Reuters reports. 

The measure passed by 420 to 9 - eight no's from Democrats and one from a Republican - with two members voting present.

That sent the measure to the Senate, where leaders have not yet scheduled a vote.


