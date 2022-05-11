US House approves $40B of aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US House of Representatives approved the bill on the allocation of an additional $40 billion of aid to Ukraine Tuesday, according to a livestream on the House website, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The bill gained the required majority of votes and will be forwarded to the Senate. Should the Senate approve the bill, it will be forwarded to US President Joe Biden for signing.

The bill implies the allocation of funds for military, economic and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

Biden requested this additional funding earlier. He urged the lawmakers to approve it without delays, warning that otherwise, the US would have to suspend its aid to Kyiv soon, because all resources allocated by the Congress earlier have been exhausted.

Initially, Biden requested $33 billion of aid. Later, US media reported that Congress increased this sum to almost $40 billion. In particular, additional funds were proposed to purchase combat vehicles and food aid.





News.Az