US House passes defense, national security appropriations bill
- 28 Jul 2017 05:06
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The US House of Representatives has passed the Make America Secure Appropriations Act which includes spending on defense and other national security priorities, the Republican House Appropriations Committee said in a statement, APA reports quoting Sputnik.
"The House just passed the Make America Secure Appropriations Act on a vote of 235-192," the Committee said in a Twitter statement.
