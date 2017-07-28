Yandex metrika counter

US House passes defense, national security appropriations bill

The US House of Representatives has passed the Make America Secure Appropriations Act which includes spending on defense and other national security priorities, the Republican House Appropriations Committee said in a statement, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"The House just passed the Make America Secure Appropriations Act on a vote of 235-192," the Committee said in a Twitter statement.

