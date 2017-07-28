US House passes defense, national security appropriations bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US House of Representatives has passed the Make America Secure Appropriations Act which includes spending on defense and other national security priorities, the Republican House Appropriations Committee said in a statement, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"The House just passed the Make America Secure Appropriations Act on a vote of 235-192," the Committee said in a Twitter statement.

