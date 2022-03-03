US House passes resolution in support of Ukraine
The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire, News.Az reports.
In the document, the House pledges it will never recognize or support any illegitimate leader under Russian control or a government formed by force.
The House members also urged the US and its allies to provide financial assistance in order for Ukraine to meet its defense needs.