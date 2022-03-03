Yandex metrika counter

US House passes resolution in support of Ukraine

  • World
US House passes resolution in support of Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a resolution in support of Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire, News.Az reports.   

In the document, the House pledges it will never recognize or support any illegitimate leader under Russian control or a government formed by force.

The House members also urged the US and its allies to provide financial assistance in order for Ukraine to meet its defense needs.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

