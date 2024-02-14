US House supports impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US House of Representatives supported the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas after voting for the second time, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In order to be approved, the resolution on Mayorkas’ impeachment was supposed to receive a simple majority of the Republican-controlled House. Following the vote, 214 lawmakers voted in favor of the initiative, while 213 voted against it.

Earlier on February 7, the impeachment resolution failed the House vote. According to US media, the resolution will most likely not be supported by the Democrat-controlled Senate. CNN notes that Mayorkas has become the first US Secretary in 150 years, whose impeachment was supported by the House.

News.Az