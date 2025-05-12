US House targets big climate, clean energy rollbacks in budget proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. House lawmakers laid out plans on Sunday to phase out clean energy tax credits, slash spending on electric vehicles and renewable energy, and claw back other climate-related funds as part of the Republicans’ attempt to pass a multi-trillion-dollar budget in line with President Donald Trump’s agenda, News.az reports citing BBC.

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce laid out a proposal, which will be voted on Tuesday, that would raise $6.5 billion from the repeal of climate-related parts of the Biden administration’s massive Inflation Reduction Act legislation.

The House Ways and Means panel, meanwhile, proposed the phase-out or cancellation of several lucrative tax credits from former President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, according to a draft reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

That proposal, for example, would end a consumer-facing credit for electric vehicle purchases by the end of this year instead of next decade, phase out various key clean energy tax credits for expiry by 2031, and cut short a big hydrogen production tax credit, according to the draft.

Trump campaigned on a promise to end government support for EVs and unwind Biden’s sweeping efforts to combat global warming, arguing that the measures were unnecessary and harmful to automakers, drillers and miners.

He is hoping that his first budget since reclaiming office will make good on his promises to slash the federal bureaucracy.

The House energy panel’s plan would repeal major Biden administration Environmental Protection Agency rules such as one that would cut allowed emissions for light- and medium-duty vehicles starting with model year 2027.

News.Az