US imposed sanctions against nine companies, including the Russian
25 May 2022
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
World
The US has imposed sanctions on ten individuals, including a Russian citizen, and nine companies, including a Russian company, for participating in Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) financing schemes, the US Treasury Department said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.
Sanctions included the Moscow-registered company RPP LLC, its former head Kamaluddin Ghulam Nabizada and current top manager Mihrab Sukhrab Hamidi
According to the ministry, Nabizada is an Afghan citizen but also holds a Russian passport.