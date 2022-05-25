US imposed sanctions against nine companies, including the Russian

The US has imposed sanctions on ten individuals, including a Russian citizen, and nine companies, including a Russian company, for participating in Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) financing schemes, the US Treasury Department said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Sanctions included the Moscow-registered company RPP LLC, its former head Kamaluddin Ghulam Nabizada and current top manager Mihrab Sukhrab Hamidi

According to the ministry, Nabizada is an Afghan citizen but also holds a Russian passport.

News.Az