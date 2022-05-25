Yandex metrika counter

US imposed sanctions against nine companies, including the Russian

  • World
  • Share
US imposed sanctions against nine companies, including the Russian

The US has imposed sanctions on ten individuals, including a Russian citizen, and nine companies, including a Russian company, for participating in Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) financing schemes, the US Treasury Department said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Sanctions included the Moscow-registered company RPP LLC, its former head Kamaluddin Ghulam Nabizada and current top manager Mihrab Sukhrab Hamidi

According to the ministry, Nabizada is an Afghan citizen but also holds a Russian passport.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      