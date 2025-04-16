US imposes new sanctions on Chinese importers of Iranian oil
The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, including measures against a China-based "teapot" oil refinery, as President Donald Trump's administration intensifies pressure on Tehran.
"Teapot" is an industry term for small independent oil refiners, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the action would increase pressure on Chinese importers of Iranian oil as Trump seeks to restore his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero.
The action comes as the Trump administration has relaunched negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme this month, with talks in Oman last weekend and a second round expected in Rome this weekend.
The Treasury on Wednesday said it imposed sanctions on a China-based independent "teapot" refinery it accused of playing a role in purchasing more than $1 billion worth of Iranian crude oil. It was the second small independent Chinese refinery sanctioned by the Trump administration so far.
The United States has not in the past focused on Chinese teapot refiners in part because they have little exposure to the U.S. financial system. Chinese state-run oil firms have stopped buying Iranian crude, on concerns of running afoul of sanctions.
Washington also issued additional sanctions on several companies and vessels it said were responsible for facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China as part of Iran's "shadow fleet".
