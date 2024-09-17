US imposes new sanctions, visa bans on Georgian officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has announced new sanctions and visa bans targeting Georgian officials and members of a pro-Russian far-right movement, over their involvement in violent crackdowns on protests.

The US State Department said in a statement that the financial sanctions targeted Georgia's Chief of the Special Task Department Zviad Kharazishvili and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, who oversaw security forces that violently suppressed the protests, News.Az reports."We are also sanctioning two Georgian leaders of a violent extremist group, Konstantine Morgoshia and Zurab Makharadze, for serious human rights abuse, including violent attacks on Georgians exercising their freedom of peaceful assembly," the statement noted.The State Department also took additional steps to impose visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgian individuals and their family members responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Georgia.The Biden administration has previously imposed visa bans on members of the Georgian Dream party, members of parliament, law enforcement and private citizens over the law and the protests.Large street protests erupted in Georgia in the spring over a "foreign agent" law the South Caucasus country's parliament passed in May despite criticism, including from U.S. officials, that it was Kremlin-inspired and authoritarian.

News.Az