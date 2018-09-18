US imposes new tariffs on $200bn of Chinese goods

The US is imposing new tariffs on $200bn (£150bn) worth of Chinese goods as it escalates its trade war with Beijing.

The higher import taxes will apply to almost 6,000 items, marking the biggest round of US tariffs so far, BBC reports.

Handbags, rice and textiles will be included, but some items expected to be targeted such as smart watches and high chairs have been excluded.

China has previously vowed to retaliate against any further US tariffs.

The taxes will take effect from 24 September, starting at 10% and increasing to 25% from the start of next year unless the two countries agree a deal.

News.Az

