US imposes sanctions against Kremlin spokesman’s family

The US authorities have imposed sanctions on Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s family, in particular, his wife and two children, the US Department of Treasury stated, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The US department recalled that Peskov was included in the blacklist in early March. "[Olympic figure skating champion Tatyana] Navka, Nikolay [Peskov] and Liza [Peskova] are all being designated today for being a spouse or adult children of Peskov, [that are subject to sanctions]," the statement reads.

Including in the sanction list means freezing assets in the US and banning American citizens or companies from doing business with the actors involved.

News.Az