US imposes sanctions on 71 Russian, Belarusian companies

The US Department of Commerce has blacklisted 71 legal entities from Russia and Belarus, including several aircraft makers and shipbuilders, News.Az reports.

The blacklist includes the Ilyushin Aviation Complex, the Yakovlev Design Bureau, the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering, the Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau, the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, etc.

Gazpromneft Shelf and the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Deep-Water Research were included in the blacklist as well.

The blacklisted companies will have no access to US technologies and software.

